JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers and supporters of House Bill 85, or the Second Amendment Preservation Act, gathered in the rotunda of the Capitol on Wednesday to rally support for the bill.
At the rally, guests heard from lawmakers and state sheriffs. The most notable guests from the rally were Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were arrested and charged last year for pointing guns at protestors.
The bill would allow the state to block any present, current or future Federal gun laws. If House Bill 85 passes, it would allow minors in Missouri to purchase a gun, and it would not require universal background checks.
A bill of this nature has been discussed by state lawmakers since 2014.
"There have been lots of compromises made over the years," State Representative Bishop Davidson, who represents the 130th District, said.
As a supporter of House Bill 85, he believes there is a true threat to the Second Amendment, and this bill would combat that threat.
"It's a recognition of those threats and it's trying to prevent them as much as possible," Davidson said.
State Representative Peter Merideth, who represents the 80th District, believes the bill is citing a false fear in Missourians.
“It's really put people in this position of thinking the Second Amendment is under attack, and if they don’t vote for this bill, they oppose the Second Amendment," Merideth said. "That just isn't the case; the reality is what this bill really does is it tries to nullify Federal gun laws and anything that is not a gun law in Missouri.“
"If a law enforcement officer in Missouri sees somebody standing on the corner selling a gun to a kid, they literally won't be able to do anything about it," Merideth said.