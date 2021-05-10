COLUMBIA - The Missouri legislative session ends this Friday, May 14. With just four days until the end of the session, Governor Mike Parson must decide what he is going to do with the state's fiscal year 2022 budget.
Missouri lawmakers approved the budget last week. The near $35 billion budget includes increased funding for economic development, higher and secondary education, and health and senior services. What the budget does not include though, is funding for Medicaid expansion, which voters approved in August 2020.
According to KOMU 8 previous reporting, the State Auditor's Office estimated 250,000 Missourians will join the state-funded program under expansion. This decision in August made Missouri the 38th state to expand.
Medicaid expansion includes expanding state Medicaid programs to cover all citizens earning below 138% if the federal poverty level. This new expansion would include individuals who make $17,236 a year and a family of three who makes $28,676.
The Governor's proposal included an allocation of $130 million toward Medicaid expansion. This allotment would be matched by federal funding of $3 billion. District 15 State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern explained that for Medicaid expansion, the state covers 10% of funding, while the federal match covers 90%.
Nurrenbern said funding for Medicaid expansion was found in House Bills 5, 10 and 11.
She also explained that the Office of Administration funding in House Bill 5 was the first attempt to restore funding to Medicaid expansion.
"A lot of things with the IT infrastructure needs to be updated in order to enroll more than 275,000 more Missourians on Medicaid," Nurrenbern said.
The expansion population section was included in House Bills 10 and 11, which was another opportunity to restore funding for expansion.
Nurrenbern wanted to make it very clear that the budget, which included funding for Medicaid expansion, was not created by "some liberal think tank."
"This was the budget created and supported by our Republican Governor," she said.
Representative Nurrenbern said she had to make the tough decision to vote no on a lot of the house bills regarding the budget this year, because she said the legislature did not go far enough to fund vital services.
Nurrenbern expressed her frustration with FY 2022's budget by explaining that essentially the legislature just underfunded Medicaid. She said that whether they have the money or not, Medicaid expansion will happen when around 270,000 plus Missourians will become eligible on July 1.
When asked about the legislature's obligation to listen to constituents regarding issues of the budget, Nurrenbern said it's "concerning and alarming."
"It is just as perplexing on the inside as it appears from the outside," she said.
Now that the approved legislature budget does not include what the voters approved in August, or the Governor's proposed budget, many are asking what the next steps are. Representative Nurrenbern said there are a few options.
Governor Parson can veto the budget, send it back, and take a stance that he will not sign it until it includes Medicaid expansion, which voters approved.
Parson can sign the budget into action, and then call the legislature back for a special session to create a supplemental budget when Medicaid funding runs out. But Nurrenbern argues this would just waste tax dollars instead of solving the problem ahead of time.
Or, Nurrenbern explained that this issue could very well end up in lawsuits. She said if the Department of Social Services refuses to cover the expanded population and will not enroll new enrollees on July 1, it would certainly force a lawsuit. She also explained that if the Department of Social Services goes ahead and enrolls all the new enrollees, but does not have the funds to cover and help folks, this could force a lawsuit as well.
Nurrenbern made it very clear that she thinks FY 2022's budget does not keep the voters interests at heart.
"The state passed a state budget that was simply reprehensible," she said. "It was fiscally irresponsible, unconstitutional, and now we're going to see our tax dollars continued to be wasted on unnecessary litigation."
The Governor's office is still deciding what to do next.
"We will assess our options and legal requirements on how to move forward regarding Medicaid expansion,” Communications Director for Governor Parson Kelli Jones said.