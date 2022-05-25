MISSOURI − Leaders and lawmakers from around the state are reacting following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday that left 19 children and two adults dead. 

The 18-year-old shooter, who arrived at Robb Elementary School with body armor and a long rifle, was shot and killed by responding law enforcement officers. The shooting is now the second deadliest school shooting in the US.

Missouri leaders took to social media to share their reactions.

Vicky Hartzler

The US Representative for Missouri's 4th District and US Senate candidate expressed her condolences to the victims and their families in a tweet Tuesday.

Barbara Buffaloe

The mayor of Columbia said policy and change, not just thoughts and prayers, are necessary to end gun violence, particularly with young children and teens.

Mike Parson

Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson said in a tweet Tuesday that they hoped the victims' family and friends may find "strength and peace" in the aftermath of the shooting.

Cori Bush

Cori Bush, the US Representative for Missouri's 1st District, condemned the Senate for its failure to pass gun legislation and called for an end to the filibuster. 

Emanuel Cleaver

The US Representative for Missouri's 5th District said Tuesday he was "enraged" at the country's inaction in regards to addressing gun violence. 

Eric Greitens

US Senate candidate and former governor Eric Greitens also tweeted out his condolences to the affected community in Uvalde.

Trudy Busch Valentine

Democratic candidate for US Senate Trudy Busch Valentine said she had a grandson born Tuesday and that it was "unimaginable" that he has to fear gun violence.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there have been no statements from Sen. Josh Hawley or Representatives Ann Wagner, Blaine Leutkemeyer and Billy Long posted on social media.

