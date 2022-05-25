MISSOURI − Leaders and lawmakers from around the state are reacting following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday that left 19 children and two adults dead.
The 18-year-old shooter, who arrived at Robb Elementary School with body armor and a long rifle, was shot and killed by responding law enforcement officers. The shooting is now the second deadliest school shooting in the US.
Missouri leaders took to social media to share their reactions.
Vicky Hartzler
The US Representative for Missouri's 4th District and US Senate candidate expressed her condolences to the victims and their families in a tweet Tuesday.
Today’s horrific and senseless tragedy in Texas is simply pure evil.These victims were elementary students, a teacher, and a grandmother.Lowell and I — alongside the entire state of Missouri — are praying for all those lost and their loved ones.— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) May 25, 2022
Barbara Buffaloe
The mayor of Columbia said policy and change, not just thoughts and prayers, are necessary to end gun violence, particularly with young children and teens.
Tonight I attended my daughter’s graduation from elementary school. As tears formed in my eyes of the big step this is for my first born, many more fell from my eyes for the families of those who will not attend their child’s graduation because of senseless gun violence. pic.twitter.com/OjHD1sPTj8— Barbara Buffaloe (@BarbaraBuffaloe) May 25, 2022
Mike Parson
Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson said in a tweet Tuesday that they hoped the victims' family and friends may find "strength and peace" in the aftermath of the shooting.
.@FirstLadyTeresa and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic news out of Uvalde, Texas.We are praying for the victims’ families and friends and that they may find strength and peace in such a difficult time.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 25, 2022
Cori Bush
Cori Bush, the US Representative for Missouri's 1st District, condemned the Senate for its failure to pass gun legislation and called for an end to the filibuster.
Today, I spoke at schools across St. Louis about joy and hope, to later see the devastating news of yet another school massacre.Our work is in saving lives, but the Senate’s inaction is failing. No excuses. Abolish the filibuster and pass meaningful gun legislation. Now.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 25, 2022
Emanuel Cleaver
The US Representative for Missouri's 5th District said Tuesday he was "enraged" at the country's inaction in regards to addressing gun violence.
There are no more words. I’m heartbroken. I’m distraught. I’m enraged that we have made the conscious decision as a nation to allow these awful tragedies to continue—and our kids are paying the price.Lord, please forgive us and give us the courage to address gun violence. https://t.co/k1J0YEmRJ9— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) May 25, 2022
Eric Greitens
US Senate candidate and former governor Eric Greitens also tweeted out his condolences to the affected community in Uvalde.
Absolutely heartbreaking news out of Uvalde, Texas.An unthinkable act of evil carried out against innocent children & teachers.May God provide their families with peace and strength in the days, weeks, and months ahead.Missouri & the nation are grieving with Texas tonight.— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) May 24, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine
Democratic candidate for US Senate Trudy Busch Valentine said she had a grandson born Tuesday and that it was "unimaginable" that he has to fear gun violence.
I was blessed with a new grandson today. It is unimaginable to me that he, or any child in America, has to fear dying from gun violence. I’m heartbroken for those who lost their children today in Uvalde, TX. I will fight with everything in me to bring an end to this violence.— Trudy Busch Valentine (@buschvalentine) May 24, 2022
As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there have been no statements from Sen. Josh Hawley or Representatives Ann Wagner, Blaine Leutkemeyer and Billy Long posted on social media.
This story will be updated if more statements are sent.