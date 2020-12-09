MISSOURI — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt led 16 other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief Wednesday, urging the Supreme Court to allow Texas to file their original action in a Texas voter fraud case, State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan and State of Wisconsin.
The 30-page brief details the importance of safeguards in voting by mail and the risk of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
The brief states that the Texas “Bill of Complaint raises constitutional questions of great public importance that warrant this Court’s review.”
“The integrity of our elections is of critical importance to maintaining our republic, both today and in future elections,” Schmitt said. “The stakes of protecting our Constitution, defending our liberty and ensuring that all votes are counted fairly couldn’t be higher. With this brief, we are joining the fight.”
Three main topics are discussed in the brief: the separation of powers provision of the Constitution’s Elector’s Clause, risks of voter fraud during mail-in voting and abolished security measures against fraud when voting by mail or absentee.
Attorneys general argue that only laws enacted by state legislatures can establish “the times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives." This law also applies to presidential elections.
The brief alleges that "non-legislative actors in each of the defendant states encroached on the election authority of the legislatures, violating the separation of powers."
Officials allege that non-legislative groups made it easier to commit voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin by undermining signature verification, changing ballot handling rules and removing bipartisan observers from counting procedures.
Thus, the liberty of all Americans was "undermined," the bill states, particularly in the states involved.
The brief asks the Supreme Court to allow Texas to file a Bill of Complaint in the case.
Missouri is joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.