JEFFERSON CITY — The opening day of the Missouri legislative session was about formalities, and much of the focus in Jefferson City turned to events unfolding in Washington.
Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered on the south side of the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday morning. The group listened through a speaker to the U.S. Congress as it debated the results of the Electoral College.
The Trump supporters gathered repeated unproved claims of election fraud. The crowd had dispersed by mid-afternoon.
Inside the Capitol, the Missouri House nominated and voted to elect Republican State Rep. Rob Vescovo as the Speaker, and Republican State Rep. John Wiemann as the Speaker Pro Tem.
The Missouri Senate also conducted ceremonies with senators introducing their guests to the floor — including friends and families.
After the Senate adjourned, Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, denounced the events in Washington.
"It's domestic terrorism, you might as well call it what it is," Rowden said. "Folks that are using this method to try and prove a point are doing way more damage than they could ever comprehend or fathom in the moment, I think we've been divided for so long and everyone is to blame for completely different reasons."
Near the end of its session for the day, the Missouri House observed a moment of silence when news broke that violent Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.