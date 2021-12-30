JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House Special Committee on Redistricting and Senate Select Committee on Redistricting released proposed changes to Missouri's congressional map.
The new map is treated as a legislative bill and was filed as HB 2117 by Rep. Dan Shaul. The map must be approved by both the Missouri House of Representatives and the Senate.
If approved by both Missouri House and Senate, the bill would be sent to Gov. Mike Parson's desk for signing.
The proposed congressional map balances compliance with the Missouri and U.S. Constitution as well as the Voting Rights Act.
The map's new districts are "compact, contiguous, and equal in population," according to a press release. The new districts also adhere to the doctrine of "one person, one vote" and have preserved the cores of each congressional district as closely as possible.
Congressional and state legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years following the completion of the U.S. Census. Missouri's congressional districts are drawn by state legislators. Meanwhile state legislative districts are drawn by independent, bipartisan, citizen commissions.