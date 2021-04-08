JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is the only state without a database that monitors prescription drugs given to patients, but that could change soon.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 63, which establishes a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) in order to address the ongoing opioid crisis. This is the tenth time a bill like this has gone through the process.
Missouri is the only state without a prescription drug monitoring program and is also 14th in the nation for opioid-involved overdose deaths, as of 2018.
Jim Marshall is the founder of Cody’s Gift, which is a nonprofit organization aiming to educate youth on the dangers of substance abuse. His son, Cody Marshall, died in 2011 after an opioid-involved overdose. Marshall now travels across Missouri to speak about his son’s story and destigmatize negative attitudes surrounding addiction.
He says a statewide monitoring program would work toward catching addiction at the start, instead of treating it after it has already happened.
“The prescription drug monitoring program attempts to look at the problem from the beginning stages. How do we get the drugs? How do we develop the addiction? What substances are we trying to manipulate and get?” he said.
Marshall said patients are able to use multiple doctors and pharmacies to get more prescriptions to sell or use themselves due to the state’s weak monitoring program.
Sen. Holly Rehder (R) is the sponsor of SB 63 and said in a Senate archive video that the program would be beneficial for the state of Missouri.
“I think that it is certainly helping our physicians be able to spot addiction on the front end instead of years down the road when it’s so hard to turn around,” she said.
Marshall said Sen. Rehder asked him to testify in committee session on behalf of his son’s story.
“Basically, I’ve just tried to convince people who are on the committees with my story and what I’ve learned about it as to how we could help make Missouri a safer place for doctors to prescribe and a safer place for younger people to not have as much availability to make poor choices and manipulate the system,” he said.
One opposer to the bill is Sen. Mike Moon (R) who said the program would prohibit some patients from getting the prescriptions they need to treat things like chronic pain.
“Doctors have been impacted because they feel like they're being watched more closely. And they believe they are at risk of losing their ability to practice," he said. "So they, because of that effort, refuse to take on new chronic pain patients.”
Other reasons for opposition include concerns about invasion of privacy. However, Marshall said this isn’t a new problem.
“We are out there on every database you can think of. This is not going to put people out to hang their laundry of what medicine or what prescriptions,” Marshall said. “It’s simply to give doctors a database to make safer prescriptions.”
The bill will establish a “Joint Oversight Task Force of Prescription Drug Monitoring.” This joint task force will consist of selected members from the Board of Registration of the Healing Arts, the Board of Pharmacy, the Board of Nursing and the Missouri Dental Board. The task force will work to obtain information regarding opioid prescriptions in the state.
According to the bill, the vendor shall provide patient information upon the request of the health information exchange.
The Task Force may provide data to public and private entities for statistical, research or educational purposes after removing identifying data.
The bill includes harsh penalties for dispensers that don’t provide data or report inaccurate numbers. There will be a penalty of $1,000 per violation. Misuse or leaking of the data outside of the bill lines will result in a Class E felony.
In 2017, St. Louis County launched a PDMP that currently covers 85% of the state’s population, but there is still not a statewide requirement.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 67,367 nationwide drug overdose deaths reported in 2018. Missouri has seen a steady increase over the years in opioid related deaths.
Missouri wrote 63.4 opioid prescriptions per 100 residents. The United States average is 51.4.
Missouri Senators Bean, Koenig, Bernskoetter, Brattin, Burlison, Crawford, Eigel, Hoskins, Moon, O'Laughlin, Onder and Wieland voted 'no.' Senators May and Riddle were absent.