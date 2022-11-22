JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is expected to depose Dr. Anthony Fauci Wednesday, as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the Biden administration.
Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry allege information related to COVID-19, election integrity and other topics were censored on social media platforms, under the guise of combating “misinformation."
The original lawsuit was filed in May, and a federal court granted the request for depositions last month.
“Since we filed our landmark lawsuit, we have uncovered documents and discovery that show clear coordination between the Biden Administration and social media companies on censoring speech, but we’re not done yet," Schmitt said in a news release. "We plan to get answers on behalf of the American people. Stay tuned.”
The attorneys general claim they have received discovery "showing that the federal government and the Biden Administration have worked with social media companies to censor speech on topics like COVID-19 and other issues."
Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
“We all deserve to know how involved Dr. Fauci was in the censorship of the American people during the COVID pandemic; tomorrow, I hope to find out. And I will continue fighting for the truth as it relates to Big Government colluding with Big Tech to stifle free speech,” Landry said in the release.
Fauci is among a number of high-ranking officials targeted in the lawsuit. Last week, a judge in Virginia rejected former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's attempt to quash a subpoena in the case. It was transferred back to Louisiana.
The lawsuit is being heard in Louisiana before U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The deposition will take place in the Washington, D.C. area and Schmitt will be in attendance, a spokesman told the Dispatch.