JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri and Louisiana attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and other government officials for allegedly working with social media companies such as Meta, Twitter, and YouTube to censor and suppress free speech, a news release said Thursday.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said information related to COVID-19, election integrity and other topics were censored, under the guise of combating “misinformation."
“Freedom of speech is paramount to a healthy society and discourse, debate, and discussion have been the cornerstone of our country since the Founders codified that right in the Bill of Rights," Schmitt said. "Missourians and Americans use social media platforms, which are now ubiquitous in our modern society, to discuss topics like the efficacy of masks and the veracity of the lab-leak theory."
The lawsuit alleges that the Biden Administration pressured and colluded with social media companies to censor free speech "in the name of combating so-called disinformation and misinformation,” which, Schmitt said, led to the suppression and censorship of truthful information on several topics.