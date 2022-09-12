COLUMBIA - Staff shortages in the classroom have forced the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to reduce the education requirements for substitute teachers.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education filed an emergency rule on Aug. 30 that reduces the number of required college credit hours for substitute teachers from 60 to 36.
The rule will go into effect on Wednesday. It comes in response to the steadily declining number of teaching candidates, a trend that DESE says began over six years ago and was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Todd Fuller, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Teachers Association, says the pandemic made some teachers hesitant about returning to their jobs.
“You had a lot of retired teachers that were uncomfortable with going back into the classroom during the pandemic,” Fuller said.
While Fuller recognizes the need for more teachers, both he and others involved in education say this is not the answer they were looking for.
“This isn’t an ideal solution,” Fuller said. “Ideally, you want somebody in the room that has the experience or the hours needed, they’ve gone through the process of being a substitute teacher. But that's where we are right now.”
Teacher shortages are not unique to the pandemic. Byron Clemens, the spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers in St. Louis, believes the most significant obstacle Missouri lawmakers must tackle to reverse this trend is to make pursuing a career in education more financially sensible.
“Nationwide, about half the teachers leave within the first five years,” Clemens said. “Part of the issue in Missouri is pay. We rank among the very lowest in pay and expenditures, even though they increased it in the last legislative session.”
According to the National Education Association, Missouri ranks 50th in the United States in starting salary for teachers, just above Montana. On top of pay, Clemens says taking some of the stresses of teaching could help make teaching a more attractive job.
“I believe every school should have a nurse, every school should have a social worker, every school should have a counselor, across the state,” Clemens said. “I think those are things so that a teacher does not have to wear too many hats.”
Senate bill 681 contained several other education measures, including one amendment that allows retired teachers to continue working as part-time substitute teachers without any impact on their retirement allowance.