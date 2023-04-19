JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri is the first state to join a national initiative to help those leaving prison find and keep employment.
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it partnered with multiple state departments to join Reentry 2030, which seeks to significantly improve success for those reentering society after prison.
The program aims for 80% of formerly incarcerated Missourians to maintain their employment for at least nine months after release.
Dozens of speakers, including Gov. Mike Parson, kicked off the partnership Wednesday at The Millbottom event venue in Jefferson City.
By 2030, the Missouri Department of Corrections wants to "expand collaborations and partnerships with public and private entities to connect incarcerated Missourians to employment and to prepare them to maintain their employment."
Trey Dawson, a Columbia man who was formerly incarcerated, spoke about his experience at the event.
On Dec. 25 2019, Dawson was released from Algoa Correctional Center after he served time for substance abuse issues.
"It had been the fifth prison that I've been to. I was in Puppies for Parole in Algoa and ultimately that changed the entire trajectory of my life," Dawson said. "Being able to take advantage of every opportunity that was available in prison with the Puppies for Parole, chapel services, and be able to transition that for when I got out"
Dan Hanneken, founder and executive director of in2Action, met Dawson in 2019.
"He went through our program. In2Action is rooted very much in relationships and authentic relationships, so we developed a relationship with Trey, I developed a relationship with Trey," Hanneken said. "Trey's still with us years later, and we spend a lot of time together. We go fishing together, we have a lot of fun together, and it's just a real treat to watch his process."
During Dawson's speech, he referenced Hanneken as a father figure and said he was thankful he met him.
Dawson now works at in2Action in Columbia.
"I get to actually help out with the activities, which is really cool, and be able to see the guys when they first get out of prison," Dawson said. "I'm able to help them [get] on the same path that in2Action helped me."
Hanneken said he's excited that Missouri is the first state to join Reentry 2030.
"It shouldn't be a surprise to people that are in this space that Missouri is the first to launch this initiative," he said.
Anne Precythe, director of the Department of Corrections, led the initiative to join Reentry 2030.
"Now we got to get to work and start making it happen," Precythe said. "I am so proud of my team. We have all the pieces in place, we just need to begin the work so that we can get the Missourians in prison out and working in the community as quickly as possible."
She said the ability for Missouri to set the bar for other states to follow is exciting.
"I believe the work in corrections so much. It's at the core of who I am. All of the professionals that we have, over 10,000 across the state of Missouri," Precythe said. "I just want to do all I can to highlight the work that they do because at the end of the day, the people who leave our system are a reflection of us. I want us to be as proud of them as I am of my staff."
The next step for the initiative is to form a Reentry 2030 advisor team.
"This team will begin peeling back the layers on the reentry process in Missouri. They will begin to look at opportunities for our organizations to re-imagine how the work of reentry happens in Missouri and specifically how we can work together to ensure meaningful and lasting employment for formerly incarcerated Missourians," Precythe said. "We don't know where this work will take us, but we have started it here today with all of you, and we are excited to see where it will go."