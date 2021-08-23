NORTH BEACH, Mi. — A 40-year-old Missouri man drowned while assisting in saving the lives of two young children over the weekend.
Deputies from the Racine County, Michigan Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to North Beach for an individual who was unaccounted for after he went into Lake Michigan, according to their Facebook post.
Initial reports indicated two male children were in the water just to the north of North Pier by the large rocks. The children showed that they were in distress, and an adult male relative entered the water to save the children.
The adult male assisted in the rescue of the young children. However, he did not emerge from the water.
At approximately 4:01 p.m. on Aug. 22, the adult male was rescued from the water and emergency lifesaving efforts were initiated. The adult male was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital on Spring St., where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Office has been informed that all the involved parties are from Missouri. The victim is described as a 40-year-old white male, whose name is being withheld until notification can be made to his entire family.
This area of the south end of North Beach, just north of North Pier, has claimed three lives this summer.
“The Sheriff’s Office commends the heroic actions of the man who assisted in saving the lives of these two young children. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and his loved ones," Sheriff Schmaling said. "We also encourage people to take the time to investigate current lake conditions before entering Lake Michigan and take all necessary precautions. This, like the other unfortunate drownings this summer, are tragic, incredibly sad, and preventable."