JEFFERSON CITY - From 47 days, to 115, to 79, waiting for Missouri Medicaid applications to be processed has fluctuated since Medicaid expansion took effect back in July 2021.
Missouri Medicaid, also known as MO HealthNet, expected 250,000 to 270,000 applications to come in after the expansion. Now over a year later, that expectation has almost been reached.
Missouri's Department of Social Services (DSS) Family Support Division (FSD) is in charge of processing applications for MO HealthNet and it's tracked about 247,000 new applicants for Medicaid since the expansion.
Those added applications and staff shortages have made the wait times over the federal limit of 45 days.
Kim Evans, the director of DSS's FSD, oversees Medicaid applications and processing. She said the applications started piling up immediately after the expansion took effect.
"As we were moving through, there was some litigation, and we were accepting applications but not allowed to process," Evans said. "October 1 of 2021, we were able to start processing those applications."
Missouri bypassed the time limit for the first time in December 2021 when MO HealthNet's monthly report showed the average wait time was 47 days. Even longer times followed, and in June, times reached their longest at 115 days, according to DSS's monthly report.
The former chair of the Medicaid Oversight Committee, Tim McBride, said it's been rough for those who have tried to apply.
"People are needing Medicaid and there have been people that have applied two or three times, and it's been quite frustrating for them," McBride said. "And the other thing I would say is, it's a struggle for the providers as well because they're waiting to be paid."
In July, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services submitted a non-compliance letter to MO HealthNet, outlining a plan to help Missouri get the wait times down. The deadline to drop below 45 days was Sept. 30.
FSD said Friday that they have dropped below that mark.
"CMS has been working with us providing technical support, in the means of policy clarification, helping us look at our processes, offering some flexibilities that they could allow us to take," Evans said.
The plan only gave Missouri technical help, while employees of the FSD buckled down to process the applications.
"Rather than sending in people to do the work for us or us sending our applications out, they were actually just providing support in the back end," Evans said.
Evans said all the credit goes to the team at FSD who may have been working on other projects but switched their attention to the overdue applications. Evans called FSD a "revolving door," as it loses about 33 employees each month.
"We were a statewide caseload, which means our staff do all programs," Evans said. "So I was able to take some staff and move them around where we could start working these applications very quickly and really intensively."
DSS says it will release its September report on wait times within the first few weeks of October.