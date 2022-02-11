MISSOURI - In a journey that still has yet to end, Medicaid expansion in Missouri is back up for debate.
On Feb. 7, House Budget Committee Chairperson Cody Smith (R-Carthage) introduced House Joint Resolution 117, a resolution to amend funding for expansion.
This resolution would amend the state’s constitution to allow the Missouri General Assembly to determine funding for the Medicaid expansion program at the beginning of each year. The resolution also contains a “work requirement” for Missourians enrolled under expansion.
When the road to Medicaid expansion began, over 54% of voters voted to pass the expansion in August 2020. Following this, lawmakers failed to fund expansion in their regular session, leading to the issue being brought to the Missouri Supreme Court. There, it was ruled that Medicaid expansion could begin.
In accordance with the original August ballot passed by voters, more than 270,000 Missourians became eligible on July 1, 2021.
Those eligible under MO HealthNet for Expansion Adults are individuals:
- Between the ages of 19-64,
- Live in Missouri and are a U.S. citizen,
- Make less than the annual income limit ($17,130 for one adult),
- Do not receive any other Department of Social Services assistance,
- Have, or have applied for health care coverage for any children in the home.
KOMU 8 spoke to state Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) about what the next steps for this resolution are and how it may affect Missourians if passed. Merideth began by describing just how expansion made its way to Missouri.
“Thanks to a voter-approved initiative petition, Medicaid expansion is now finally the law of the land in Missouri,” he said. “Voters put it in the Constitution over a year ago now.”
When it comes to the budget, Merideth said it’s not a matter of spending more state dollars.
“It's a matter of accepting the federal dollars that are coming in and authorizing the Medicaid program to spend them," Merideth said. "Because as we know, the Medicaid expansion program really does pay for itself with federal dollars and isn't costing the state much of anything.”
In Missouri, the federal government currently funds 90% of the cost of Medicaid expansion, the same as other states that have expanded Medicaid. In addition to this, after Missouri’s expanded eligibility came into effect, the American Rescue Plan was enacted. Under the American Rescue Plan, states also can receive a 5 percentage point increase in their regular federal matching rate for 2 years after expansion takes effect.
Next Steps
As of right now, the resolution containing the amendment has passed the budget committee in the house. Merideth said next, the resolution would need to brought up and passed on the House floor.
After this, the resolution would move on to the Senate, and if passed, would go to a vote of the people. Merideth said it would most likely be on the November ballot unless Gov Mike Parson were to put it on an earlier ballot.
Merideth is optimistic the resolution would not pass through the Senate.
"I think that there's a reasonable number of them that that are finally at the point of 'the voters voted for this'," he said. "And they're ready to just say, 'Look, we know that this is good for our state, it's bringing in a ton of money. Everyone seems to want it. Fine. We're moving on'."
Missourians Spoke
When voters approved Medicaid expansion in August 2020, many thought the battle ended there.
"The reality here is Missourians are tired of having this fight. Missourians voted. They put in a lot of work and a lot of hours," Merideth said.
Mahree Skala, vice president and chair of the health care committee for the League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County said for nearly 30 years, the league has supported a health system that "actually provides quality coverage, quality care to all Missourians."
Skala said if Missouri wants to have a competitive economy, they need to have a healthy population.
"Health care coverage leads to healthier people," Skala said. "And healthier people are more productive. They cost less to society. Their families thrive better."
Both Skala and Merideth agreed that if Missourians disagree with this amendment, they should contact their representatives and senators. Skala said they are informing all members statewide and encouraging them to communicate with elected representatives.
"Enough is enough. It's time that we accept that Medicaid expansion is the law of the land, and it's actually turning out pretty well for the people in Missouri," Merideth said.
Rep. Smith did not reply via phone or email to KOMU 8's requests.