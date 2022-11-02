Missouri NAACP sends cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri NAACP says it sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday, demanding that the organization remove the unauthorized use of the NAACP's name and emblem.
Legal Missouri 2022 advocates for the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, urging voters to approve Amendment 3 on the upcoming November ballot.
According to the NAACP, Legal Missouri has used its name and emblem in advertising and promotional materials without its consent. On Legal Missouri 2022's website, it lists the St. Louis County, St. Louis City and Columbia branches of the NAACP as supporters of Amendment 3.
"The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP does not endorse Amendment 3," the cease-and-desist letter wrote.
Legal Missouri campaign manager John Payne sent the following statement to KOMU 8 regarding the letter:
"Since day one of this campaign, local NAACP leaders have helped to draft Amendment 3, which is why it’s one of the most significant Missouri criminal Justice reform measures in decades. In fact, once passed Missouri will be the first state in the country to automatically expunge past, nonviolent marijuana offenses by a vote of the people. We look forward to announcing several additional endorsements from members of Missouri’s Legislative Black Caucus tomorrow and can’t wait to make history next Tuesday."
In an email to KOMU 8, Dan Viets stated that at least four local NAACP branches have endorsed the amendment, despite pushback from the state level. Viets was CC'ed on the letter to Legal Missouri. He is an attorney, counselor and one of the legal experts who contributed to the creation of Amendment 3 on the behalf of NORML, or the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
"This is ridiculous!" Viets wrote in reference to the letter. "We have only stated what is true. [NAACP President Nimrod] Chapel is just looking for publicity. He knows better."
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, in October, the Missouri NAACP broke away from several of its chapters in the St. Louis area due to their endorsements of Amendment 3.
On Oct. 20, the Missouri State Highway Patrol sent a cease and desist to Legal Missouri for its alleged unauthorized use of the MSHP's name and emblem in an advertisement. The advertisement argued for Amendment 3's perceived benefits to law enforcement, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Legal Missouri has since any reference to MSHP from the ad.