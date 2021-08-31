JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced that he has mobilized the Missouri National Guard to aide in post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.
The Missouri National Guard will send approximately 300 soldiers from Kansas City and Fort Leonard Wood to help.
"As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana," Parson said in a news release.
The State Emergency Management Agency received a request for assistance from the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of critical resources when needed.
The Missouri National Guard will provide humanitarian support, equipment, debris removal and general support assistance while in Louisiana.
He said the deployed soldiers are well equipped to help with aide. "Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever," Parson said.
They are scheduled to assist for up to 14 days and will continue to provide support to local authorities as directed.