JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 of cannabis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during the opening weekend of adult use sales in the state, the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) said Monday.
On Friday, dispensaries sold more than $5 million of marijuana — which is nearly double the cannabis sales of Illinois, a state with twice the population of Missouri, on its opening day of sales in 2020.
According to a news release from MoCannTrade, medical marijuana patients accounted for $4.2 million of the $12.7 million total, and $8.5 million were adult-use purchases.
Sales began 87 days after Missourians voted to legalize marijuana — the second-fastest implementation of adult use sales in the country, MoCannTrade said. Arizona implemented sales in 80 days.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Division of Cannabis Regulations issued 207 comprehensive dispensary licenses, 72 comprehensive infused product manufacturing licenses and 56 comprehensive cultivation licenses, according to the news release.
Some cities, like Columbia, have not begun sales yet. Columbia dispensaries will be allowed to sell recreationally starting Tuesday, after city council amends the city code Monday night to rezone medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities.