MISSOURI - Millions of cicadas from brood X will make their presence heard this spring for the first time in 17 years. Missouri is not on their tour list.
"We won't actually be hearing and seeing them here," Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist Dan Zarlenga said. "We're going to be spared that particular brood."
Brood X is one of the largest Cicada groups, spanning 15 states, but they do not make it to Missouri. But don't worry, Missourians will have the pleasure of experiencing a different brood a few years down the road.
"Yep, that's brood 19," Zarlenga said. "We will be hearing all that racket and all those periodic cicadas May and June of 2024.
Cicadas spend most of their life cycle underground. They emerge every 13 or 17 years, depending on the brood, to mate before ending the cycle. Brood 19 is one of just three non-extinct cicadas on a 13-year cycle.
"They just emerge basically for a brief period of time to mate and make their noise, and that's it. It's pretty interesting stuff," Zarlenga said.
Zarlenga said the cicada cycle amazes him, though the product can be a bit annoying.
"Cicadas aren't harmeful to people," Zarlenga said. "It's just the noise, and that's just an inconvenience."
Illinois is the closest any Brood X cicadas will get to Missouri. After they lay their trillions of eggs, they will die off and won't be seen again until their offspring fly back out in spring of 2038.