COLUMBIA - Staffing shortages in hospitals may soon disrupt the quality of care patients are able to receive in the state, according to the Missouri Nurses Association (MHA) state director Heidi Lucas.
“We're getting to the point where we are not going to be able to meet the need here in the state,” Lucas said. “The nurses that are currently still in the workforce are so overstretched and overworked. And, it's just going to get worse.”
According to the MHA’s 2022 workforce report, staff RN vacancy rates are at 19.8% – the highest they’ve been in the 21-year history of the survey. Between 2020 and 2022, the survey showed a 98% increase in all staff RN vacancies.
The Missouri Nurses Association (MNA) is the largest nursing association in the state, representing over 110,000 nurses. Lucas said the nursing shortage existed prior to the pandemic. However, she said the stress of coronavirus exasperated retention issues.
“Due to COVID-19, we have lost several nurses out of the profession for a number of reasons,” Lucas said. “We have a lot of senior nurses who have been in their careers for a long time who decide to take early retirement. The stress of the job, and the demands on the job, have become overwhelming for folks.”
Lucas said the MNA has partnered with the MHA to address employee retention issues within the field of healthcare.
“[We’re] doing some work with them trying to figure out some ideas to increase engagement and to keep the folks who are currently working engaged,” Lucas said.
She said turnover within a highly specialized field like nursing is particularly concerning due to the time and resources needed to train new employees.
“Nurses are highly educated individuals, they are specialized in their professions,” Lucas said. “You can't take a nurse who works in your doctor's office and put them in an ICU and expect them to offer the same level of care as a nurse who has been working in the ICU for a decade.”
To address staffing shortages, Lucas thinks health care facilities should focus on retention and recruitment. She said virtual recruiting events are a beneficial recruitment tool.
“It's a good opportunity, perhaps, here in central Missouri to recruit nurses from the Kansas City or St. Louis area, who might not necessarily be familiar with the area, or might not be able to get away for an afternoon drive to Columbia, or one of the surrounding communities,” Lucas said.
HireX had scheduled a virtual job fair for Columbia health care professionals on Friday. However, the event is no longer listed on their site. KOMU 8 News was unable to independently verify whether the event was canceled.
Their next virtual healthcare focused hiring event is slated for Sept. 29.