Missouri nursing home workers call for action to improve facilities

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri workers who specialize in senior care held a press conference and vigil at the state Capitol Wednesday, to urge Gov. Mike Parson to increase the number of inspections and surveyors completed by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Members of the Service Employee International Union (SEIU) Healthcare want Gov. Parson to use $556 million from President Joe Biden's federal budget for health care surveyors to improve the conditions and resources lacking in Missouri nursing homes.
At the press conference, workers reflected on the employees and patients they've lost.
Little Katherine Stewart, an employee at Highland Rehabilitation Center in Kansas City, says she loves taking care of people.
Stewart says it's hard to care for patients when the facility is lacking the resources it needs for care.
"The biggest issue is having what we need. We need new equipment. They're [patients] paying for it. So why not give it to them? Just giving them the utmost respect, giving them top notch care, just doing what we got to do to take care of them, especially the ones they cannot do for themselves," she said.
Stewart said that some days, it's hard to leave her patients behind.
"To them, we're family because we're who they see every day, you know. And sometimes it gets to me a little bit," she said. "At the end of the day, sometimes I hate to leave, and I tell them every day, 'I see you tomorrow, I'll see you in the morning,' and they'll wait for me to get there."
The group of workers also urged Parson to support current legislation that would increase the safety of facilities.
Laura Barrett, one of the organizers of the press conference, said there are two House bills the group is supporting, HBs 938 and 322.
"They are both bills that would really increase the safety in Missouri health care facilities," Barrett said. "House Bill 938 would apply to both nursing homes and hospitals, and it requires a labor management meeting to be held. This is a simple way to just make sure that our facilities are safer."
Neither bill has been heard in committee.
Following the press conference, workers delivered a letter to Parson in his office.
In the letter, SEIU Healthcare workers say there are multiple reasons why Missouri nursing facilities are suffering, like care hours, worker vaccination rates and workplace safety.
The group says it hopes the governor will take action to help improve a "system cycling downward."
KOMU 8 reached out to the governor's office for a comment, but a spokesperson said Parson had not yet been able to review the letter.