JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday the availability and process for Missouri family farms to obtain emergency water and hay.
Parson issued executive order 23-05 on May 31, declaring a drought alert for 60 Missouri counties.
Boat ramps at 25 Missouri State Parks (MSP) will be open for farmers to collect water with almost 700 acres available for haying at 17 state parks. Boat ramps at 36 Missouri Department of Conservation areas are also now open for water collection.
Water pumping locations in mid-Missouri include Finger Lakes State Park and various spots at the Lake of the Ozarks. Hay stations include Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State Park and Arrow Rock State Historic Site.
“As drought conditions continue to deteriorate across Missouri, we want to do all we can to help our family farms mitigate the devastating effects of severe drought,” Parson said in a news release.
Farmers who want to collect water from conservation areas must contact an MDC area manager prior and must provide their own equipment. Water is available for livestock needs only and not for resale, the release said.
Farmers will be issued a license to cut the hay at no cost. Guidelines and boundaries for cutting the hay on state park property will be provided at that time. Signing a license is required before haying can begin. MSP will allow haying on or after June 25, and hay must be removed before Sept. 25.
Special hay hauling permits can be requested through the Missouri Department of Transportation's Carrier Express online service at no charge.
More information about drought conditions, agricultural resources, and drinking water assistance is available at dnr.mo.gov/drought.