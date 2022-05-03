JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Division of Tourism unveiled its new “That’s My M-O” passport program in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, encouraging travelers to visit and experience Missouri’s sights and various activities with a chance to win prizes.
“This is a great way to kick off National Travel and Tourism Week and to celebrate the upcoming travel season,” Stephen Foutes, director of the Division of Tourism, said. “This is going to be a big summer for travel, and this program gives visitors another reason to explore Missouri.”
According to its website, the free, mobile-exclusive program offers a simplified three-step way to discover hundreds of destinations and requires no apps to download. Users can sign up, receive their passport via text or email, and redeem it instantly. Once a user is fully enrolled, they can check-in to multiple destinations with their personal passport using their mobile device.
Destinations are sorted into five themed categories: outdoors, food, culture, family and sports.
“This passport program helps showcase the variety Missouri offers as a travel destination,” Foutes said. “From state parks to theme parks, conservation areas to museums, barbecue joints to wineries, and golf courses to biking trails, you’ll find a Missouri vacation that fits your travel M-O.”
National Travel and Tourism Week, an annual tradition for U.S. travelers, runs from May 1 to May 7, and aims to celebrate the values the tourism industry holds in terms of local, state and national economies. According to a press release, during fiscal year 2021, Missouri’s travel industry supported more than 250,000 jobs and generated more than $12 billion in sales.
“Travel is a vital part of Missouri’s economic engine,” Foutes said. “Our industry supports local businesses, provides jobs and generates taxes that provide services in Missouri communities.”
Foutes encouraged participants from across the country to make their way to Missouri and enjoy the program.
“Missouri’s travel industry is open for business,” Foutes said. “We look forward to hosting people from across the country and around the world as we kick off the summer travel season.”