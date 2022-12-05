MISSOURI - Missouri's Office of Broadband Development (OBD) encourages all residents of the state to engage in the Federal Communication Commission's challenge process to ensure their homes, businesses and communities are well represented on the FCC's map of broadband coverage.
Adam Thorp, community development specialist for the OBD, said the maps were just recently released.
“These maps go to every single address in the country, right by point and examine if this particular location has access to the internet," Thorp said.
Thorp said the maps will be important as the state starts to implement its Connecting All Missourians initiative, which aims to provide high-quality internet to every home and business in the state.
More than $42 million will be distributed among states through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which is a component of the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act by the federal government.
The FCC map will ultimately determine how much of the provided federal funding will come to the state of Missouri.
“It will determine where we can spend that money and what locations we can try to reach," Thorp said. "The $42 billion will be divided up somehow and we would hope that Missouri will get enough of that money to reach all of the remaining unsolved and underserved locations in the state.”
Anyone interested in participating in the challenge process can find guidance from the OBD or at the one of the University of Missouri Extension Offices.
Residents of Missouri will have until Friday, Jan. 13 to file challenges to the maps, to be considered by The National Telecommunication Information Agency (NTIA).
“The NTIA will consider challenges made by that day when they decide how much money each state gets because by then they expect challenges in to affect the amount of money that the state of Missouri gets," Thorp said.
The maps can be viewed online here. OBD will host a statewide webinar Dec. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. for a step-by-step process on how to submit a challenge.