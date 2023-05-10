The Missouri General Assembly approved two measures Wednesday that place significant restrictions on transgender people in the state. The bills will now be sent to the desk of Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
Senate bill 49, or the "Save Adolescents from Experimentation" (SAFE) Act, prevents transgender minors from having access to puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery. Transgender adults will not have access to gender-affirming health care under Medicaid, and gender-affirming surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates.
SB 39 mandates that student athletes in gender-specific sports compete in the group of the gender they were born as. This would apply from kindergarten through college at both public and private schools.
Local legislators and organizations are reacting to the bills' progress.
This story will be updated as officials release statements.
Gov. Mike Parson
All children, regardless of their gender or orientation, are invaluable and should not be subjected to potentially irreversible surgeries and treatments prior to adulthood.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 10, 2023
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe
In Missouri, we will always put the health and safety of kids first. I appreciate the efforts of the Missouri Legislature to preserve the integrity of women’s sports and protect children. The bodies of children are not canvasses for social experimentation and woke ideology.…— Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) May 10, 2023
State Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City)
"Laws made from hate and passed in fear will not make Missouri a safer, stronger state. This is a sad day for the LGBTQ community. We are all hurting, but we will persevere just as we have at every point in our journey when government has acted on the wrong side of history. We will keep moving forward, and no law can stop that.
"The question is, when will Republicans prioritize moving Missouri forward? Targeting people because they are different will not grow our workforce, or improve our schools, or protect families and communities from deadly gun violence. Our state has real problems, but so long as encouraging hate and rewarding fear are the guiding principles of the Republican party, Missourians will suffer."
Missouri House Democrats
"The House of Representatives sent a pair of bills to the governor today that persecute transgender children by making gender-affirming care illegal in Missouri and prohibiting them from competing in gender-segregated organized sports at any level. Majority Republicans procedurally cut off debate to jam the bills through to final passage after allowing only minimal discussion.
"'House Republicans made it clear they will abuse the awesome power of government to terrorize a small group of innocent children and their families for political advantage,' said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield. 'This is dehumanizing, reprehensible and a complete failure of the majority to respect and protect the vulnerable among us from government overreach. Our hearts break that many families will feel forced to flee Missouri out of fear of what their government will do to them. But House Democrats will never stop fighting this bigotry until all Missourians are safe to openly live as who they are.'"
State Rep. Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia)
Sad day on the floor today. Both trans bills passed the House. Despite the vote, there are a lot of people in this building still fighting for our trans kids and those who love them. We love you, we see you, and please know @ItGetsBetter #moleg— Kathy Steinhoff (@KathySteinhoff) May 10, 2023
State Rep. Doug Mann (D-Columbia)
To the trans community I am so sorry. Please know there are those of us that see you, accept you, and love you. If you must leave to feel safe, please take care of yourself. If you can't leave, we are here for you and will continue to fight #moleg #TransRightsAreHumanRights— Doug Mann (@MannForMo50) May 10, 2023
ACLU of Missouri
"Gender-affirming care saves lives. The Jefferson City politicians’ intentional choice to abuse transgender Missourians will devastate trans people and their families. Despite recommendations from every major medical association based on peer-reviewed studies supporting the necessity of life-saving gender-affirming care, the Missouri legislature again seeks to impose politicians’ will in place of allowing medical professionals with the informed consent of their patients to provide the care that is in the best interest of their patients. As they have with abortion, politicians again demonstrate they do not care about the impact on Missouri families.
"Both bans attempt to erase transness from Missouri. Every person in the state should be alarmed by this weaponization of the government to intimidate people through the denial of basic health care and exclusion from extracurricular activities. The Attorney General has already shown that erasing trans youth is just the start of the despot tactics politicians will utilize to eliminate vulnerable Missourians from public if it will further their personal political pursuits.
"The ACLU of Missouri will continue to explore all options to fight these bans and to expand the rights of trans Missourians."
PROMO Missouri
“Today is an incredibly devastating day for transgender Missourians, for families raising transgender youth, BIPOC and trans women of color who will only see an increase in violence against them, and rural trans Missourians who have less resources available to them. Missouri’s state government is waging an all-out war on transgender Missourians.
“The lives of transgender people in our state — and in our country — have not only been prioritized as political pawns for elected leaders to advance their careers, but the rhetoric around who transgender Missourians truly are has become chalk-full of disgusting lies and dangerous misunderstandings.
“Since the beginning of the legislative session, our voices were not listened to and our stories were not taken seriously as public hearings were cut short, bill authors and sponsors left the room, and conversations fell on deaf ears. It continued today when Republican Rep. Chris Sander and other Democrat Representatives were unable to speak in opposition. ‘I’m not questioning being gay, I’m questioning being a Republican,’ said Rep. Chris Sander.
“As advocates, parents, and Missourians who value personal freedom and inclusion, we will continue to fight every day until every single transgender Missourian is able to live openly and honestly, and thrive within our state."