MISSOURI − Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" early Thursday morning local time.
The assault on Ukraine began hours before dawn with missile attacks and the use of long-range artillery, CNN reported. The assault has quickly spread across central and eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks from three sides of the country.
This story will be updated as officials release statements.
Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted Thursday morning with his reaction to Russia's attacks.
We pray that a unified response from the United States and our allies can quickly resolve this conflict.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 24, 2022
Sen. Roy Blunt
U.S. Senator for Missouri Roy Blunt sent a statement Thursday afternoon, saying failing to act forcefully will "embolden Russia."
“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault against democracy and a destabilizing threat to all of Europe with worldwide ramifications. Our adversaries and allies alike are watching how we respond. We must work with our allied nations to hold Russia accountable. That includes crippling economic sanctions and direct support for Ukraine. A failure to act forcefully will only embolden Russia and other authoritarian nations that seek to undermine peace and democracy around the world.
“For almost eight decades, Western Europe has been a united force with U.S. leadership. It’s important that our newest NATO allies understand our steadfast defensive military commitment to them at this critical moment.”
Sen. Josh Hawley
U.S. Senator for Missouri Josh Hawley sent a statement Thursday morning, calling on President Joe Biden to "act now" and issue sanctions.
"Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and invasion of its territory must be met with strong American resolve. President Biden must act now to hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts, beginning with Russia’s energy sector.
The Biden Administration should sanction Russian energy production to a halt, and help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves. At the same time, the White House should reopen American energy production in full.
This is the time to show Russia and the world that America will not reward aggression and it will not be dependent on its enemies."
Joe Biden has shown nothing but weakness and indecision. Now is the time to show strong purpose. Sanction Russia’s energy sector - the engine of its economy - to its knees and reopen American energy production full throttle https://t.co/TftZiAGb8L— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 24, 2022
Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-2nd District)
We fully support the Ukrainian people as they fight against this wholly unprovoked and unwarranted declaration of war.— Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) February 24, 2022
The threat of a larger-scale Russian invasion grows hour by hour, and the United States must take swift and even more severe action to counter Putin’s reckless aggression and deter any further invasion.— Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) February 23, 2022
Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-3rd District)
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-4th District)
Rep. Vicky Hartzler also called on Biden to issue sanctions.
“The heinous invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin warrants a fury of sanctions to be imposed on the Russian regime.
This moment is yet another test for President Biden on the world stage. China and our other adversaries are closely watching our nation’s response. I urge the president to enact severe sanctions to swiftly decimate Putin’s further capabilities.
Now, more than ever, Biden must also embrace energy independence for America.
To the Ukrainian people: I stand with you and pray for your health, safety, and freedom as you defend your homeland from this baseless Russian invasion.”
Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D-5th District)
"Today, my heart and my prayers are with the proud people of Ukraine. As they are forced to take up arms to defend their homeland from an unprovoked and unconscionable act of war, the rest of the world must stand united in condemnation and rejection of Russia’s aggression.
With this premeditated decision to spill the innocent blood of a peaceful and prosperous nation in an attempt to reshape the world order, the despot of Moscow has reserved his place in history among the worst of humankind.
He must—and will—be held accountable to the fullest extent possible for this despicable attempt to oppress an independent nation. Every generation is tasked with defending freedom from the ever-encroaching threat of tyranny and despotism. This is our moment.
Now, more than ever, Americans, our NATO allies, and those who value self-determination must come together with an ironclad commitment to defend the values so many of our countrymen have sacrificed for.
As sure as the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, Putin will increase efforts to sow division around the globe and grow his sphere of influence. We must resist the temptations to turn on each other and, instead, turn our ire toward the true threat to our freedoms.
If anyone in the Fifth District has family or friends in the conflict zone or in need of assistance, please reach out to my district offices immediately."
Congressman Sam Graves (R-6th District)
We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of 2008 and 2014.— Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) February 24, 2022
Congressman Billy Long (R-7th District)
“Vladimir Putin’s aggression and deliberate actions to invade Ukraine is a war crime. These actions must be met with consequences – but it may be too little, too late.
I’ve seen the intelligence, and the Biden Administration knew this was coming. Putin and his cronies were always going to do this, and they are simply not deterred by any sanctions happening now, or any to come. These sanctions should have been done earlier. We could not be in a worse position as this could have been largely prevented. Due to the feckless Biden-Harris Administration, we have gone from energy independent to energy dependent in record time. Due to their Trump derangement syndrome, the Keystone XL pipeline was halted on day one, and they inexcusably green-lighted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Russia’s benefit.
While the blame primarily lies with Vladimir Putin, President Biden’s failure to lead created the conditions to make this possible. Remember, this is not the first time Putin has invaded an independent country. Joe Biden was Vice President the last time this happened.
It is time to bring back the America First policies that focused on peace through strength. This would have never happened under President Trump’s leadership. I’m praying for the people of Ukraine, our allies, our nation, and the sacred values of democracy and freedom.”
Praying for the people of Ukraine— U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) February 24, 2022
Congressman Jason Smith (R-8th District)
Praying for the safety of the Ukrainian people.— Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) February 24, 2022
Sen. Caleb Rowden
State Sen. Caleb Rowden tweeted Thursday morning about the attack.
Missouri Senate Democrats
We #StandWithUkraine and stand against anyone who has climbed the political ladder by pushing Kremlin talking points to provide cover for Russia & Putin. #mosen #moleg pic.twitter.com/YbVde4BxyR— Senate Democrats (@MoSenDems) February 24, 2022