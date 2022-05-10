JEFFERSON CITY - With baby formula shortages continuing to cause problems, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is offering guidance to those struggling to find it on the shelf.
The shortage began due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was made worse by recalls that took place in February 2022.
DHSS says the shortages have led to parents finding alternative ways to feed their children, which is considered dangerous.
"Parents find alternative methods for feeding and for infants, this could be dangerous and should be done in consultation with the child's health care provider," DHSS acting Director Paula Nickerson said.
According to DHSS, those who use Missouri's Women, Infants and Children's program (WIC) have been affected significantly by the shortages.
WIC is offering the following tips:
- Search for formula at numerous stores in your area.
- Call your pediatrician if you run low of stock and ask for assistance.
- Do not hoard formula, as this will make the shortage worse.
- Do not make homemade formula.