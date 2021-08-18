MISSOURI − The state is still struggling with a substitute teacher shortage with only a short amount of time until the new school year begins.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Board of Education voted to permanently lower the requirements for applicants for substitute teaching certificates.
The rule change permanently gives applicants the choice between the standard 60 hours of college credit hours or the new option of 20 hours of online training to obtain a certificate beginning at the end of the year.
Mark Jones, the communications director for the Missouri National Education Association (MNEA), said the rule change is a necessary unfortunate event.
"I think the dichotomy there is, you can either choose to have high quality people, or you can lower the standards, and unfortunately, the reaction was to lower the standards, rather than try to find ways to recruit high quality people," Jones said.
Jones said the idea of there being a substitute teacher shortage can be misleading because there are certified teachers that can substitute, the problem is there isn't much of an incentive to do so right now.
"Our goal is to ensure that there's a high quality educator in every classroom in the state and simply put lowering standards is not the way to achieve that," Jones said. "Missouri's 50th in the nation in teacher pay, and if we want to start doing what we know is right and do what we know works, we have to get serious about ensuring that we have well resourced classrooms and educators that are appropriately compensated."
This rule was in place last school year, but was only temporary in order to help fight the substitute teacher recruitment shortage across the state.
Suby Wallace, a local substitute teacher at John Ridgeway Elementary School, said she constantly received texts about the substitute teacher shortage during the last school year.
"Every day last year, I would look on my phone, and I would have a text saying 'We have a critical shortage of subs, if you can sub please call us', every day," Wallace said. "It was very critical."
Wallace said the shortage is still happening, and the current global impact of the pandemic hasn't helped.
"I know that subs are critically needed," Wallace said. "With the virus being worse than it was before, I feel like that shortage is probably gonna be worse."
Wallace said she would like the rule change to be temporary, like it was last year.
"I hope that that's a temporary thing, that they don't do that forever," Wallace said. "I think that just having somebody walk in off the street without any experience, or educational training might not be a good idea, but like I said, right now, if you don't have enough subs, you can't have school."
For more on the substitute teacher certification process, visit MNEA's website.