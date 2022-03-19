COLUMBIA - General aviation pilots from across Missouri came together for the first ever Food Flight. Columbia Air Traffic Control and Columbia Jet Center hosted the food drive.
“It’s a nice day, you know,” organizer Cole Finley said. “Why not try something that ends up benefiting everyone in and around central Missouri?”
Finely said pilots flew from Bethany, Chesterfield, and Fort Leonard Wood, among other places, to the Columbia Regional Airport.
“I think the food bank said each container holds around 120 pounds,” Finley said. “Three out of four are full so far, and that's just in a couple hours.”
Finley said there is not a specific goal for how much food they’ll donate. However, he said every canned good counts.
“It could be, you know, one can of green beans, or it could be you know, 1,000 pounds of food,” Finley said. “just whoever decides to, you know, take their time hop in their airplane, drive to their airport, getting their plane fly all the way over here.”
While this is the first time he’s executed the event, he hopes to do it at least once a year.
“Maybe biannually,” Finley said. “Maybe something before the holiday season for those that need canned food or turkey or anything.”
All proceeds from the event will go to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri on Monday, March 21.