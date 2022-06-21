COLUMBIA – Healthy Blue, a Medicaid product offered by the Missouri Care Inc. health plan, is reimbursing doulas for their services through its Doula Pilot Program.
According to the Healthy Blue website, a doula is a nonclinical, certified professional who provides physical, emotional and informational support to mothers before, during and after childbirth.
In order to be eligible for the program, mothers must be members of Healthy Blue, reside in St. Louis metro area, Kansas City metro area, Springfield area, Columbia area, or Cape Girardeau area.
In an April study from the Institute for Public Health at Washington University, doula care was reported to increase birth weights, decrease complication rates, decrease the rate of cesarean sections and more.
In Missouri, infant mortality is higher than the national average (6.4 deaths vs 5.8 deaths per 1,000 live births), and Black women are four times more likely to die of a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the study.
Missouri ranks 33rd in the nation for low birthweight and 46th in the nation for the racial disparity gap in birth weight.
Erica Dickson is the founder of the Mid-Missouri Black Doula Collective and is also a certified doula. She founded the collective after learning about the racial disparity gap for Black mothers in the state.
“I think it is a complex issue,” Dickson said. “I think socialization is a big part of it. I think racism is a big part of it. I don't think [women] are respected when they say something is wrong. I think the intersectionality of being Black and being a woman has a lot to do with the rates being higher for Black women.”
There are currently six other doulas serving in the collective, which started serving clients in January. She says they received a $70,000 grant from Healthy Blue as a part of the piloting program.
“It has had a great impact on what we have been able to do and who we have been able to serve,” Dickson said.
So far, the Mid-Missouri Black Doula Collective has served or is serving a total of 14 clients. Dickson said approximately 20% of their clientele pays out of pocket but that the remainder rely on coverage from the grant.
“Clients that are Healthy Blue clients, clients that have Medicaid, have lower socio-economic status that normally would not be able to fit doula services into their budget. We are able to pull from those grant monies to cover those services,” Dickson said. “And covering those services means reimbursing the doulas in the collective for providing the services to them.”
Doulas in Missouri are not covered on the insurance fee schedule, but Dickson believes they should be because of the outcomes they produce for mothers.
“I think that doulas are able to stand in the gap and kind of build those bridges with the medical system and the women that are being served by empowering them through education, surrounding them and love, letting them know what their choices are, helping them create an organized birth plan, and just being present for support,” she said.
Yvonne Piersee is a Columbia mother who gave birth to her son, August, in December.
“I have trained to be a doula,” Piersee said. “I attended some births, but I didn't end up doing that for a long period of time. But that is a wonderful, wonderful thing to have a doula.”
She said she thought about training to be a doula again but because she is unemployed, a single mother and without transportation, it makes it a lot harder to pursue that.
Piersee has four children, but the last time she gave birth before August was 15 years ago. She only used a doula for one of her births but says it made a world of difference.
“I learned a lot and especially how to deal with my own pain, physically, because I had all natural childbirths with all of them,” Piersee said. “And they really helped me deal with that extra great comfort.”
She said she saved money this time around by not paying for a doula and had her mother and sister with her instead. Still, she says it’s important to have some kind of support if possible.
“It doesn't matter how much you think you know, about something like that, you know, things are always going to be surprising and scary, and I'm glad to have gotten through it,” Piersee said.
People looking to receive doula services through Healthy Blue can fill out a referral form online or call the hotline at 833-388-1407.