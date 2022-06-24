MISSOURI − With Roe v. Wade officially overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday morning, politicians and organizations across the Missouri are reacting in different ways.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt & Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt immediately issued an opinion to the Missouri Revisor of Statutes that enforced Missouri's "trigger" law and, therefore, promptly ended legal abortion in the state of Missouri. Missouri's Gov. Mike Parson signed the proclamation.
"My Office has been fighting to uphold the sanctity of life since I became attorney general... I will continue to fight to protect all life, both born and unborn," Schmitt said.
"We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has corrected this error and returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions... Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life," Gov. Parson said.
More information on Schmitt and Parson's opinions can be read here.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains
Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, expressed concern for women who live in states with these trigger laws.
"Your rights are entirely dependent on where you reside... Planned Parenthood Great Plains' doors are still open and will stay open, to provide sexual and reproductive care... Our services may be forced to change due to cruel bans on abortions' care, but our commitment to patients remains," said Wales.
Missouri Right to Life
Steve Rupp, president of Missouri Right to life, praised the SCOTUS decision.
"Today we thank God!" Rupp wrote. "May HE be with us as we continue to defend the most precious children in this new era! Today we celebrate and then we go back to work to protect unborn babies and women from the abortion industry. May God continue to bless our work."
American Civil Liberties Union
Luz María Henríquez, American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri executive director, calls Friday's ruling "shameful."
"The choice to have an abortion has been ripped from individuals and placed in predominantly white, male-led state legislatures across the country who have repeatedly failed to address issues that would make pregnancy safer or decrease the maternal mortality rate, which is four times higher for Black women than white women in Missouri," said Henríquez.
Missouri Democrats
Many Democratic organizations have also released statements regarding Friday's decision.
"Today will be a day branded into the memories of millions of Missourians as the day we lost not only our right to privacy, but our bodily autonomy... Today, the Supreme Court has ruled that Republicans can steal the right of survivors of rape and incest to determine what is best for them," the Missouri Democratic Party said in a joint statement.
"Republicans will not stop with abortion. They will continue to strip away access to birth control and contraception, in vitro fertilization, and same-sex marriage... We stand with the millions of Missourians who believe in the right to abortion and against government intrusion," Missouri House Democrats said in a joint statement.
Missouri GOP
The Missouri GOP praised the SCOTUS decision. Republican Party Chairman Nick Myers said it was a great victory in the ongoing Republican efforts in Missouri.
"As we continue our efforts in Missouri, we can rely on the eternal words of the Good Lord ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you,’ Jeremiah 1:5. We know there is still much work ahead. Missouri Republicans will continue to advocate for life, uphold the law, and stand against an extreme Democrat Party’s pro-abortion agenda," Myers said.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who has announced his bid for governor in 2024, said Missouri has "won its fight for life."
"The overturning of Roe v. Wade — one of the most unjust decisions in the history of our nation’s highest court — marks a major victory in protecting of the sanctity of life," Kehoe said.
Missouri is an overwhelmingly pro-life state, and generations of conservative leaders have worked in preparation for this day. I am proud to have been a part of that work and I am thankful for @GovParsonMO’s quick action on the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”— Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) June 24, 2022
Sen. Josh Hawley
Current U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
At long last, Roe is OVERRULED— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 24, 2022
This is a momentous day in America, when the efforts of generations of modern-day abolitionists comes to fruition. One of the most unjust decisions in American history has been overturned— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 24, 2022
For those who wondered why I said, two years ago, I would vote to confirm ONLY Supreme Court Justices who acknowledged Roe was wrong, this is why. Amy Barrett was the first openly pro-life nominee of my lifetime. And she was the deciding vote— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 24, 2022
Rep. Jason Smith
Republican Rep. Jason Smith, whose 8th Congressional District includes southeastern Missouri and the Bootheel, praised the Supreme Court for this decision and those who fought long and hard to protect the unborn.
"I'm incredibly grateful to the generations of Americans who have dedicated so much to defending the most vulnerable members of society... What we need right now is for our leaders to urge acceptance of this decision and make it abundantly clear that our nation.. will not tolerate any acts of violence against those with different beliefs," Smith said.
Rep. Cori Bush
Congresswoman Cori Bush was at Missouri's last remaining abortion provider in St. Louis Friday morning.
"I can't believe this," Bush said. "To know that people need these services... this is health care. It's like getting service for a heart disease, for a toothache. it is health care."
”I cannot believe this,” @RepCori says at @ppslr in St. Louis — Missouri’s last remaining abortion provider — as she reacts to the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. #MoLeg pic.twitter.com/BEice3QUWu— Tessa Weinberg (@Tessa_Weinberg) June 24, 2022
Rep. Vicky Hartzler
Fourth District Rep. Vicky Hartzler said Roe v. Wade should not have been passed in the first place.
"Nine unelected justices should never have imposed Roe's radical abortion regime on the nation. This decision returns the debate to where it belongs- the people and their elected representatives. The pro-life movement has been fighting for every minute of the nearly five decades... I am deeply thankful to see their labors come to fruition," Hartzler said.
Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
Hartzler's neighbor, Blaine Luetkemeyer of the 3rd District, reaffirmed Hartzler's beliefs that Roe should never have been passed and said that it's a "blessing" that the unborn can now be protected.
"That misguided decision took relives of millions of innocent babies. This morning's decision restores the Constitutional rights of our citizens and the legislative process," Luetkemeyer said.
Rep. Billy Long
Congressman Billy Long said SCOTUS made the right decision in overturning Roe V. Wade.
“Six justices correctly overturned one of the worst decisions in Supreme Court history. Roe v. Wade has no basis in Constitutional law, and forced the states to accept the barbaric practice of abortion," Long said. "I’ve never understand how a civilized society could possibly condone the killing of an innocent child in their mother’s womb. This is simply unconscionable to me and was for 49 years.
He said he was "thrilled" Missouri immediately banned abortion.
"I am thrilled the State of Missouri has now outlawed all abortions in the state, in accordance with our 'Trigger Law' to ban abortion immediately after Roe was overturned. Now I hope that we never look back,” he said.
Sen. Rick Brattin
Sen. Rick Brattin commended the end of Roe v. Wade and said he will continue to fight to protect the rights of the unborn.
"While [overturning Roe v. Wade] is a strong victory for the right to life, I know that liberals will now try to make abortions available nationwide, and in Congress I will fight to ensure this barbaric practice comes to an end," Brattin said.
Rep. Crystal Quade
House Minority Leader Quade was harshly against the decision, saying that the state is forcing pregnancy against the will of Missouri women.
"Missouri now requires people to remain pregnant against their will, treating them as little more than fetal incubators with no rights or role in the decision, even in cases of rape and incest," Quade said.
Sen. Caleb Rowden
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden tweeted his statement Friday morning, saying Roe v. Wade was a "flawed judicial decision" and that "being pro-life shouldn't be controversial."
"Today’s Dobbs ruling corrects a grave injustice that has cost tens of millions of babies the chance at life and liberty in the United States of America," he wrote.
He continued and said in his final two years in the state Senate, he hopes to expand support and resources for adoption across Missouri.
"We can all be united around the idea of making adoption as easy and affordable as possible for families in Missouri," he wrote.
Sen. John Rizzo
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo also tweeted and said the GOP will "not stop with #ROE."
"Missouri has always been a test case for GOP extremism. What has happened here will happen everywhere soon. American women need to know the GOP is coming for your birth control. They are coming for your clinics. They are coming for ALL your rights," Rizzo tweeted.
Eric Greitens
Previous Missouri governor and current Senate candidate Eric Greitens agreed with the decision made on Friday and maintained his belief that all life is precious.
"Today's decision by the Supreme Court is a huge victory for the life movement.... I called the first-ever pro-life special session as a response to weak RINOs who failed to stand up for the sanctity of life. As a result, we passed the 'Missouri Miracle,' the most pro-life legislation in the country," Greitens said.
Lucas Kunce
One of Greitens opponents, Democrat Lucas Kunce disagreed and said he will fight to guarantee access to abortion.
"We all know who this decision will fall hardest on - working people and struggling families who are losing control over their own bodies and their economic opportunities. We cannot let this stand," Kunce said.
Trudy Busch Valentine
Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said she will work for women to make their own healthcare decisions.
"Reproductive healthcare decisions are a woman's to make, and I will fight to protect our rights, to respect our intelligence and our choice, and to always advocate for our equality. We've come too far to turn back the clock," Busch Valentine said.
Kalena Bruce
Kalena Bruce, who is running for the District 4 primary this August, sees the overturn as a victory.
"Today's Supreme Court decision is a major citron in the pursuit to protect life. But our work remans... I will never waver in defense of our most vulnerable' Innocent life still needs protecting," Bruce said.
This story will be updated as more reactions are released.