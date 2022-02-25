MISSOURI — President Joe Biden announced his selection of Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court.
This first step is setting in motion a confirmation process that could result in the first Black woman serving on the nation's highest court.
Jackson currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and previously clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement last month.
Officials around Missouri are reacting to Biden's nomination.
Senator Josh Hawley
U.S. Senator for Missouri Josh Hawley released a statement Friday morning expressing concern with Jackson's "troubled aspects of her record."
"Now that President Biden has made his choice for the Supreme Court, I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson one on one, and to the Judiciary Committee hearings to follow. When Judge Jackson appeared last year before the Judiciary Committee, I was troubled by aspects of her record, including her record on crime and criminal justice.
I will be thoroughly reviewing Judge Jackson’s record from top to bottom and look forward to speaking with her."
Missouri Democratic Party
The Missouri Democratic Party released a statement Friday morning praising Biden on delivering on his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Executive Director Randy Dunn released the following statement.
“This nomination is extraordinary and will be celebrated for decades to come – not just by legal minds and intellectuals, but by me and the Black communities across our country. Judge Jackson is one of the brightest legal minds in the US, which of course makes her a qualified candidate. But, she is also a person.
A woman who has faced structural, ignorant and destructive discrimination. A woman who has witnessed both the positives and negatives of our U.S. justice system, after growing up in a family of police officers but also working to commute a family member jailed for a nonviolent drug offense.
She is a well-rounded nominee not just in legal accomplishments, but in her ability to understand and interpret the Constitution to benefit everyday Missourians and Americans.”
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-4th District)
Rep. Vicky Hartzler criticized Biden's pick for her record on criminal justice.
"President Biden's choice for the Supreme Court shows that he continues to do the bidding of the most radical elements of his party.
Judge Jackson's troubling record on criminal justice and the rule of law should be fully vetted. I am also deeply concerned about her zealous advocacy for Taliban terrorists held at Guantanamo Bay.
The future of our country depends on the rule of law, and as Senator I will carefully vet any SCOTUS nominee to ensure they uphold the basic principles of our Constitution."
Congressman Emanuel Clever (D-5th District)
By all accounts, Ketanji Brown Jackson is an outstanding legal mind & precisely the kind of jurist that deserves to sit upon the highest court in America. I welcome this decision from @POTUS —& look forward to history being made when the Senate confirms this impeccable nominee! https://t.co/Km9rinGWoK— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 25, 2022