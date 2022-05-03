MISSOURI - Missouri lawmakers and leaders are reacting after Politico published a Supreme Court draft opinion Monday night that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft Tuesday morning and says the court will investigate the leak.
This draft is not the final opinion of the court, but indicates that the court has considered overturning the Roe decision.
Lawmakers in Missouri are reacting to the leaked opinion.
Josh Hawley
U.S. Senator for Missouri Josh Hawley tweeted Monday night, saying that the leak represented an "attempt to corrupt the process."
Cori Bush
Cori Bush, the U.S. Representative for Missouri's 1st District, said in a tweet that the country must "Protect abortion rights by any means necessary."
We need all of the above. This is an emergency.
Ann Wagner
Ann Wagner, the U.S. Representative for Missouri's 2nd District, called on Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate the leak.
Blaine Leutkemeyer
U.S. Representative for Missouri's 3rd District Blaine Leutkemeyer released a statement about the draft Tuesday morning.
“We've lost more than 60 million lives since Roe v. Wade. That tragic decision is the epitome of legislating from the bench - going against the lawmaking process specifically laid out in the Constitution. Justice Alito's draft opinion not only restores the Constitutional rights of our citizens and the legislative process, it would give millions of children a chance to live the life God intended.”
Vicky Hartzler
Vicky Hartzler, the current U.S. Representative for Missouri's 4th District and a candidate for U.S. Senate, sent the following statement Monday evening in a press release.
“This leak is outrageous and dangerous.
I pray and remain hopeful the Supreme Court stays true to this potential decision, but this unprecedented, intentional leak is malicious and threatens the independence of our highest court.
Our judicial system should never be intimidated by the woke Left.”
Emanuel Cleaver
U.S. Representative for Missouri's 5th District tweeted Tuesday and said reproductive freedom must be protected.
Billy Long
U.S. Representative for Missouri's 7th District and current U.S. Senate candidate Billy Long also expressed his hopes that draft will become the final decision in a statement Monday night.
“I was a senior in high school when Roe v. Wade was decided. I didn’t understand abortion then, and I don’t understand it now. Killing an innocent human life is simply incomprehensible to me. I am optimistic that these reports are true, and that the Supreme Court will do the right thing, finally overturning this travesty of a decision. I have always stood up for the Right to Life, and will continue to do so.”
Eric Greitens
U.S. Senate candidate and former governor Eric Greitens said in a statement that he believed the leak was politically motivated, to influence the midterm elections.
“Those who leaked this Supreme Court draft opinion is trying to weaponize the court and turn the sacred institution into a political cudgel during the midterm elections. Life is precious and worthy of protection—especially the unborn who are the most vulnerable. As governor of Missouri, I called the first ever pro-life special session because we had weak, establishment RINOs who refused to protect life and defend the sanctity of life. In spite of their efforts, we passed pro-life legislation that made Missouri the safest state in the country for the unborn. That ‘Missouri Miracle’ became the blueprint for other states to introduce their own legislation. We can now take the miracle we made in Missouri, and turn it into an American Miracle.”
Eric Schmitt
Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt released a statement Tuesday morning saying that if the Roe decision is overturned, he would act quickly as Attorney General to issue an opinion in Missouri.
“We’re encouraged by the draft opinion, and it is consistent with the briefs we’ve submitted to the United States Supreme Court calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. If we’re successful and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri.”
Lucas Kunce
Democratic Senate candidate and Marine Corps veteran Lucas Kunce called for an end to the filibuster to legislate an abortion rights protection.
Dave Schatz
President Pro Tempore of the Missouri Senate and current U.S. Senate candidate Dave Schatz released a statement on Twitter promoting Missouri's "trigger law" that would ban abortion if the Roe decision is overturned.
Trudy Busch Valentine
Democratic candidate for Senate Trudy Busch Valentine called for a federal law codifying the Roe v. Wade precedent.
Missouri Republican Party
The Missouri GOP released a press release that included the following statement from Chairman Nick Myers.
“Despite the unprecedented circumstances of a wrongfully leaked Supreme Court opinion, the expected result of this case is historic and a huge win for life. When Roe v Wade is overturned, It will a celebratory day for all those who have worked to get the disastrous Roe v Wade decision reversed.”
Missouri Democratic Party
The Missouri Democratic Party also shared its views on the leaked draft opinion.
Executive Director Randy Dunn, states, "If this opinion comes to fruition, the blow to women’s rights will be extraordinary...We must not forget the radical right’s goals when we get to the ballot box at midterms."
Communications Director Bailey Tramutolo took a stance against the Supreme Court, arguing that it is a failing institution.
"Historically, the Supreme Court has been ‘above’ partisan politics and making a scene. Whether the leak was internal or external, the Supreme Court is quickly becoming a less trusted and revered institution – something our founding fathers surely never intended or imagined,” Tramutolo said.