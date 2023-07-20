COLUMBIA — Missouri's Powerball drawing produced four winners across the state over the course of its latest cycle. The final day went out with a bang as four $50,000 winners were announced around the state, and a final $1 million ticket was sold in Saline County.
The final ticket boasted all five white-ball numbers that were drawn: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24. The only thing it was missing was Powerball number 24. The winner bought their ticket from a Casey's gas station on 121 E. Eastwood St. in Marshall.
Meanwhile, across the country, a $1.08 billion winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Los Angeles, California, convenience store. It has yet to be claimed.
The four additional $50,000 Missouri winners got their share by having tickets that matched four out of the five white-ball numbers along with the Powerball number.
These tickets were sold at a Casey's on Krestel Lane in the Lake of the Ozarks, a QuikTrip on East Truman Road in Kansas City, a White Oak Station on Green Mountain Drive in O'Fallon, and at another QuikTrip on O'Fallon Loop Road.
Overall, 20 $50,000 prizes were pulled in Missouri over the course of this latest Powerball cycle, and now that it's finished, it will enter it's Powerball "Jackpot Reset" for seven days, where Powerball players will receive a free $2 Powerball ticket when they purchase three Powerball plays on a single ticket.
Friday's Mega Millions drawing has a jackpot estimated at $720 million, the now fifth highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.