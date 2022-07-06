BOONE COUNTY - The last day to register to vote for the Missouri primary election is Wednesday, July 6.
The primary elections are on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Residents can register on the the Missouri Secretary of State website or on the Boone County Clerk's Office website, by 5 p.m. People can also mail in the voter registration application or residents can fill it out in-person at the Boone County Clerk's Office.
New voter registrations must also be mailed or postmarked to the Boone County Clerk's office by 5 p.m.
To register in Boone County, people must be at least 17 and a half years old (18 years old to vote), and must be a United States citizen. People registering to vote must also be a resident of Boone County.
Absentee voting is also available in Missouri. Absentee applications must be submitted by July 20.
Voter identification is not required at the polls for registered voters until Aug. 28. Gov. Parson signed a law back in June, requiring all voters to present an acceptable form of I.D. for the November general election.