JEFFERSON CITY − Offenders in Missouri correctional centers are no longer allowed to receive reading materials purchased by family and friends from a bona fide vendor.
Beginning Sept. 25, family and friends of those incarcerated have to add funds to the offenders' account in order for them to purchase books, magazines, newspaper and religious materials. Reading materials must meet censorship guidelines and cannot exceed over $100.
This is in an effort to limit the avenues used to bring drugs and contraband into facilities, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections (MODOC).
Karen Pojmann, communications director for MODOC, said this step could literally save lives.
"I'm perplexed by why anyone who values health, safety and well being of people living or working in state prisons would oppose attempts to shut down one known pipeline through which dangerous contraband enters," she said.
The MODOC says inmates have received books and other publications that are disguised to appear to be from a bona fide vendor but have pages soaked in drugs, such as K2 and methamphetamine.
This comes on the heels of last year's restriction of mail, also in an effort to limit contraband. The MODOC no longer accepts personal mail; instead they scan it electronically to give to inmates.
Organizations such as the Missouri Prison Reform were concerned last year and are now calling the most recent change a "de facto book ban."
The nonprofit advocates for those incarcerated in MODOC by "elevating their voices, advocating for their needs, and exposing policies that undermine our overall goal of harm reduction, healing, and rehabilitation."
Lori Curry, founder and director of the organization, said this book restriction causes great concern.
“One of the biggest concerns we’re hearing about is this feels like something else being taken away," she said. "So there’s an educational concern here, there’s a concern for just the humane treatment of people in prisons, and a concern as to what we’re going to lose in the future perhaps.”
There are over 10,000 books available on MODOC tablets for no charge. But for Curry, the emotional aspect of sending reading material is what's at stake.
"It’s also the only thing that loved ones could send to people inside prisons," Curry said. "So if my loved one had a birthday or over a holiday, or you know to tell him I’m proud of him, or something like that."
Family and friends can add funds to the personal account of someone in a prison through Securus.