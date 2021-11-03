JEFFERSON CITY - St. Louis and Kansas City sports teams are making history by submitting ballots to legalize sports betting in Missouri.

Jefferson City attorney Alixandra Cossette filed nine ballots proposals on behalf of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City Soccer Club, and the Kansas City Royals last Wednesday.

"Each of our organizations supports the legalization of sports wagering in Missouri as a way to increase engagement with our fans and provide a fun and exciting new way to enjoy sports and root for our teams," a statement on behalf of the coalition of sports teams said.

A University of Missouri sports law instructor explained why the support is significant.

"What make this ballot initiative different is it's actually the first time that a set of professional sports teams have come forward to wholeheartedly kind of support gambling on their teams," Kenneth Whisenhunt said. "You've never really seen this happen before."

Sports wagering could benefit tax revenue for the state of Missouri. The tax revenue would go toward educational institutions and roads, according to the coalition.

The nine ballot proposals vary by the tax imposed from wagering, how the wagering is to be regulated and the locations to where wagering would be prohibited.

If sports betting were to be legalized in Missouri, it would only pertain to professional sports teams, which has raised some concern.

"Whenever you open the door for gambling, and you say college teams can't do it, what you've done is that you've kind of given people a little taste," Whisenhunt explained. "You might see more black market, bookmarking, etc."

Efforts to pass sports betting have failed numerous times in Missouri. Proposals need a certain number of voter signatures to be put on the ballot in the state, and proponents haven't started collecting signatures yet.

According to the coalition, sports betting is legal in more than two dozen states.