COLUMBIA - Missouri drivers are going to start spending a little more at the pump. Starting Friday, Missouri's gas tax will be 2.5 cents per gallon more expensive than before.
This marks the start of a series of increases that will eventually raise it by 12.5 cents in total over 5 years. When in full effect in 2025, the gas tax will be 29.5 cents per gallon.
Previously, the gas tax in the state was 17 cents. According to MoDOT, Missouri ranked 48th nationally in revenue per mile, largely because it had one of the lowest fuel taxes in the country.
The last increase was approved in 1992, which increased the state's tax by 6 cents over 5 years. Governor Parson signed this new increase back in July to help fund fixing up roads and bridges across the state.
Andy Clubb, the General Manager of Pierpont General Store, says he is glad their gas station can help contribute to the cause.
"If you look at the data, Missouri doesn't rank very well in the nation as far as the quality of our roads and bridges," Clubb said. "Whatever we can do to help maintain our roads and bridges we have, I'm all for it."
In fact, he already has ideas for where that money can go. Route N, near the Pierpont General Store, has damage that he would like to see fixed.
"I know they're working on it, but there are spots on that road, for example. For the next five miles, there's a lot of repairs that could be done," Clubb said.
The raise is expected to create $460 million for road and bridge improvements per year. MoDOT lists many plans for the new funds, including:
- Keeping up with existing maintenance and operations
- Improving road and bridge conditions
- Investing in projects that increase economic growth and improve safety
- Reconstructing interstate highways
- Improving multi-modal transportation options, like railroads and airports
Many drivers will eventually be available for a 100% refund. You'll have to keep track of each gas purchase starting Friday through June 30, 2022. The Missouri Department of Revenue has a form on its website to claim your refund.