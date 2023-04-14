JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri is the third highest-ranked state of people who have experienced a form of domestic abuse, according to the World Population Review.
A national domestic violence organization found that 41.8% of Missouri women and 35.2% of Missouri men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
Missouri had 45,548 reported domestic violence incidents in 2018, a 10.3% increase from 2014, according to the World Population Review's report.
Rape and Abuse Crisis Services (RACS) is an organization located in Jefferson City that has helped domestic violence survivors and their families since 1980. RACS executive director Angela Hirsch says the organization has grown over the years.
“We serve nine counties in central Missouri, a little over 5,000 square miles, and we have expanded our shelter to 36 beds where we can house women and children," Hirsch said. "We also provide services to male victims of domestic violence, and we are able to provide them shelter offsite."
RACS' mission is to empower survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking through advocacy, counseling and shelter services in a space designed for healing and hope.
Having a large number of domestic abuse reports is an "ongoing and horrible issue," but Hirsch said she's surprised the numbers are not higher.
“I think they're low, in all honesty,” Hirsh said. “Domestic violence is one of the most underreported crimes because people believe that it should be kept quiet for whatever reason."
Many domestic violence issues are not reported to law enforcement. Hirsch said nearly 80% of the survivors that RACS sees has no involvement at all with law enforcement.
Oftentimes, survivors of domestic violence don't want their abuser to get in trouble, and so it goes unreported, Hirsch said.
“It's okay to say, 'I deserve better than this.' It's okay to say, 'I love this person, but that doesn't give them the right to harm me,'" Hirsch said. "And that's very hard to separate for people. Because of that, domestic violence often goes unreported."
It's left up to the victim to get law enforcement or outside help involved.
“If and when we become involved with that, because they're seeking out our services, we will do our best to support them and educate them and give them options, but in the end, it is up to them,” Hirsh said.
Earlier this month, Jasmine King, a Jefferson City mother, was killed in a fatal stabbing. The child's father, Sergio Sayles, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree stalking. The Cole County prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for Sayle because of multiple aggravating factors.
Prevention is one tool Hirsh thinks will help stop violence behavior from forming.
“No one is born an abuser," she said. "This is a learned behavior."
She suggests teaching children at a young age what it takes to be in a relationship, and the behaviors that are associated with relationships.
“Because it's a learned behavior, it can be unlearned as well,” Hirsh said.
In order to stop domestic abuse from reoccurring, Hirsh emphasized that it is not just up to the survivors, but rather the abuser must learn to change.
“The offender also has to learn how to change his or her behavior and how to respond and how to react and how to deal with those conflicts differently,” Hirsh said. “If you put the work into it and you have the right resources in place and the right opportunities and the right support around those people, those behaviors can be unlearned."
Other solutions to decreasing violence is to create more support around families. Hirsh suggests that the states need to put more protections in place for survivors.
In 2022, RACS served 793 people in mid-Missouri. Of those, 79% were survivors of domestic violence, and through those survivors, RACS provided 15,782 services, according to Hirsch. The organization also received 1.618 calls to their hotline.
Hirsh says there is a misconception that men don't experience domestic violence, but she says it is very prevalent.
“Men are also abuse victims and have just as much right to live a violence-free life as women do," Hirsch said. "And we want to make sure that they have access to the same services."
For assistance or help, individuals can call RACS' 24-hour hotline at 800-303-0013 or 573-634-4911.