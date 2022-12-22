JEFFERSON CITY - The state of Missouri has received the first payments from an opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other distributors, the Attorney General's office announced Thursday.
The payments total $35 million and will be directed toward helping victims and funding treatment and abatement programs, according to a news release.
“This settlement is historic not only because it’s the largest victim-centric settlement in Missouri’s history, but also because that money will go toward helping those desperately in need,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.
In July 2021, Schmitt announced the preliminary settlement in the opioid litigation against Johnson & Johnson and other distributors such as McKesson and Cardinal Health.
The Attorney General's office was required to obtain sign-on to the settlement from Missouri cities and counties in order to obtain the full amount of the settlement, the release said.
The Johnson & Johnson and distributor settlement will bring about $458 million total, with nearly $275 million going to the state and over $183 million going to localities for opioid treatment and abatement, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The settlements will be paid out over a 18-year term, on a graduated scale that pays larger amounts in early years and decreases over time.