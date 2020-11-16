JEFFERSON CITY - State Rep. Kip Kendrick has announced that he will forgo his final term in the Missouri House of Representatives as he joins State Senator-elect Greg Razer as his Chief of Staff.
Rep. Kendrick has served in the House of Representatives since 2015 from the 45th district as a member of the Democratic Party, and was recently re-elected in November.
According to a statement, Kendrick said that the move was "a difficult decision to make"
"The relationships I have developed across the District, the city of Columbia, and Boone County have made me a better person and a better representative" said Kendrick.
"I know my decision will upset some, and I understand. But I ask that you please know my decision is made in good faith as a way to continue the work that I started six years ago"
Senator-elect Razer (D-7) has served in the Missouri House of Representatives with the 25th district since 2017. He won 81% of the vote in his district.