State Representative Kip Kendrick

(D- Columbia) in Missouri's 45th district from 2015-2020

JEFFERSON CITY - State Rep. Kip Kendrick has announced that he will forgo his final term in the Missouri House of Representatives as he joins State Senator-elect Greg Razer as his Chief of Staff.

Rep. Kendrick has served in the House of Representatives since 2015 from the 45th district as a member of the Democratic Party, and was recently re-elected in November.

According to a statement, Kendrick said that the move was "a difficult decision to make"

"The relationships I have developed across the District, the city of Columbia, and Boone County have made me a better person and a better representative" said Kendrick.

"I know my decision will upset some, and I understand. But I ask that you please know my decision is made in good faith as a way to continue the work that I started six years ago"

Senator-elect Razer (D-7) has served in the Missouri House of Representatives with the 25th district since 2017. He won 81% of the vote in his district.

