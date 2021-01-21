JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters harvested more than 296,500 deer in the 2020-2021 deer hunting season.
The agency says its preliminary total deer harvest for the season is 296,516. Of those, 140,468 were antlered bucks, 28,587 were button bucks, and 127,461 were does.
It's an increase from just under 286,000 deer harvested during the 2019-2020 hunting season.
“Although harvest was down slightly during the November portion of firearms deer season, when most of the deer harvest occurs, increases in most of the other season portions contributed to about a 4% increase in this year’s total deer harvest over last year’s,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “The increased harvest is largely a reflection of increasing deer numbers throughout much of the state.”
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, licenses, including tags, permits and stamps, for in-state residents in 2020 dramatically increased.
From 2018 to 2019, the number of resident licenses grew by 8,697. From 2019 to 2020, the number of licenses grew by 149,099.
One potential driving factor for this growth is the introduction of elk into the Missouri hunting scene during 2020.
Applications for elk hunting permits were $50 each, and 19,215 applications were submitted. Only five permits were given out.