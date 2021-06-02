JEFFERSON CITY - The iconic Missouri River Runner line between the Amtrak stations in Kansas City and St. Louis will be restored starting July 19. There will be two daily round-trip trains funded by the State of Missouri and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The trains will run until the end of December 2021, according to a news release.
“We appreciate the General Assembly and Gov. Parson providing necessary resources for the Amtrak Missouri River Runner service in the state’s budget as well as the additional COVID relief funds enabling us to restore this important transportation service to Missourians,” Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said. “The two daily round-trip trains will be available through December covering the busiest time of the year including summer vacations, fall festivals and year-end holiday travel. We will re-evaluate the situation this fall based on the actions at the federal level with the renewal of the federal transportation budget to determine how long we can support the two daily round-trip service.”
The Missouri River Runner helps generate more than $200 million in annual economic impact according to an economic impact study, according to a news release. The train system helps positively affect communities across the state by supporting more than 1,250 jobs.
“We also extend our thanks to Gov. Parson and the Legislature for their actions and for the steadfast, statewide support from the Missouri Rail Passenger Advisory Committee,” said Ray Lang, Amtrak Vice President for state-sponsored services. “Our valued relationship with MoDOT goes back to 1979 and we look forward to improving the already reliable service by the debut of new U.S.-made Amtrak Midwest railcars on this route later this year.”
By this weekend, ticketing will be available for both Missouri round-trip train services, which will begin July 19.
Amtrak is asking customers and employees to follow the federal and Amtrak policy of wearing a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose.
Visit Amtrak.com or call 800-USA-RAIL to purchase tickets. You can also visit the staffed ticket windows at the Amtrak stations in St. Louis and Kansas City.