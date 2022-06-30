JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri traffic fatalities have dropped 7% compared to this time last year, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
According to preliminary data, from Jan. 1 through June 22, 413 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes. This is down from the same period in 2021, which was 445 people.
The Fourth of July holiday weekend marks the halfway point of summer as well as the 100 deadliest days of summer, according to the release. This time period historically sees the highest number of traffic fatalities.
"We can all work together to use Missouri's road in a safe manner that protects our own lives and the lives of those around us. Let's use this summer to drive Missouri toward zero deaths," MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood said.
According to the release, since the beginning of 2022, 35 counties across the state have had zero fatalities. There have also been four separate instances of consecutive days with zero fatalities.
MoDOT encourages all Missourians to buckle up, put their phones down, slow down and drive sober.