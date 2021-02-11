ROLLA- Missouri S&T confirmed Wednesday that Neil Anthony Outar was no longer employed with the university, following the charges of seven counts of possession of child pornography.
Outar was the Chief Diversity Officer for Missouri S&T.
According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, Outar was arrested Tuesday in the 900 block of Brookside Lane in Rolla. On Wednesday, the seven counts were filed against him and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Outar was denied bond.
The investigation into Outar was a result of seven cyber tips by an internet provider. The suspected child pornography was uploaded and preserved within the user's data storage account. Through the investigation and legal process, Outar was determined the suspect.
On Feb. 9, Outar was interviewed by authorities. He claimed ownership, custody and control of the initial account from the cyber tip and another moniker account. Phelps County officials say Outar "knew the presence of the content of those accounts and stated he knowingly but recklessly possessed child pornography."
In a press release, Missouri S&T said the university is cooperating with the Sheriff's department.
Anitra Rivera, Director of Student Diversity Initiatives at Missouri S&T, will serve as acting Chief Diversity Officer, effective Thursday.
Outar remains incarcerated at the Phelps County Jail.