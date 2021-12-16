JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson says the state has begun to obtain federal disaster assistance following the storms that occurred on Dec. 10.
Parson has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to work with state and local partners to conduct damage assessments and review documentation for Dunklin, Pemiscot and Reynolds counties.
The joint damage assessment teams are made up of local emergency managers and representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and FEMA. The teams together assess and document the storm damage.
Requesting this process is one of the first steps the state has to take in order for President Joe Biden to declare a federal major disaster, Parson said.
“Last Friday, a series of fast-moving severe storms affected several areas of Missouri, resulting in at least six tornadoes and causing two deaths,” Governor Parson said. “SEMA’s regional coordinators have helped local emergency managers with documenting extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, businesses, electric power delivery systems, and emergency response costs in the impacted communities. Initial damage reports show a clear need for a formal review by FEMA as part of the federal disaster declaration process.”
Additional assessments may be requested as damage information is received from more counties.