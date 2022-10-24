The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its 2022 test results Monday, revealing a decline in math and reading scores for fourth and eighth grade students in Missouri as well as the rest of the country.
The last year NAEP assessments were administered was 2019. The organization assesses fourth grade and and eighth grade students across the country in math and reading every two years. In response to pandemic-related disruptions, the 2021 NAEP assessments were deferred until 2022. Missouri’s 2022 data are based on scores from a sample size of 1,800 students in each of the four test categories: reading, writing, mathematics and science.
The results for the percent of students scoring at or above the basic level on the 2022 NAEP exams are as follows:
In addition, Missouri’s comparisons of average 2022 scores to the other 49 states can be seen on the chart below.
“The results serve as another indicator that high-quality instruction matters,” Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said. “It’s clear that the pandemic had an impact on student learning and that there is work to do. We must use this information, alongside state and local metrics, to continue accelerating post-pandemic learning with improved systems and processes to meet the needs of each student.”
While both the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) and NAEP score students on a below basic/basic/proficient/advanced scale, it should be noted that the NAEP proficient achievement level does not necessarily reflect grade-level proficiency as determined by the MAP test.
Missouri designs its own assessments through the work of Missouri educators and sets its own standards for reading and math proficiency in fourth and eighth grades.