COLUMBIA - Recent rates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a decrease in unemployment in Missouri.
The rates are starting to look like before the COVID-19 pandemic started, but many businesses are still understaffed.
According to the BLS, Missouri’s unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point in October 2021: 3.7% of people in Missouri were unemployed. In April 2020, unemployment reached a high of 12.5%.
The national unemployment rate decreased from 4.8% in September 2021 to 4.6% in October 2021. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 114,556 in October 2021, down from September’s 118,051.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce president said the chamber is working hard to find people who can fill out the job openings, but the process might take some time.
"The challenge that we are running into is that we have more job openings than we have people," Matt McCormick said.
Currently, in the Columbia/Boone County region, there are between 5,000 and 5,500 job openings, according to McCormick.
"We have around 2,000 people on unemployment, that are unemployed," McCormick said.
Missouri’s unemployment rate had reached a low of 3.1% starting in August 2018, before gradually edging up to 3.5% by the end of 2019, and then to 3.7% in March 2020.
"The other challenge that we have is finding the right people, with the right skills for the openings that we have," McCormick said.
The sectors that needed more people during the pandemic were health care, manufacturing and construction, McCormick said.
Brad Young, president of the Home Builders Association in Columbia, said fewer people have been going to training or entry level labor jobs for skilled trades for home building or remodeling.
"Because of the low supply labor needed and the high demand from clients wanting projects completed, employers in home building and remodeling and paying extremely competitive wages compared to other industries," Young said.
Young said the issue dates back to the "housing trouble bubble" of the late 2000s.
"There is no one magic thing that we can do to fix everything. We are trying different strategies that we hope will work," he said.
Missouri's unemployment rate increased in January and February 2021 but has been below the national rate for every month since.