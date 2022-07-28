JEFFERSON CITY − After the 988 mental health hotline launched less than two weeks ago, the state of Missouri reports up to a 50% increase in calls.
The Missouri Behavioral Health Council (MBHC) said it will not get the exact numbers of calls for a few weeks. But, Jason Romont, the crisis service manager at MBHC, said the rollout has gone as expected.
"We've done great with Missouri, I mean, roll outs gone pretty well, overall. And, you know, there was planning to prepare for the increase in calls," Romont said.
One problem that organizers have run into is that the hotline is routed by area code, meaning if you don't have a Missouri area code, you would get connected with someone where your area code is from.
MBHC said this bump is something the state and centers are working on improving.
"For right now, it is routed by area code, which is something that is looking to be addressed, so that it can reach where you are at, because not everybody has their phone updated with the area code where they're living," Romont said.
"Like, if you move, or if you're a student, you may have a number that doesn't, you know, closely tie you to Missouri. So that's something that's being looked into," Romont said.
If you do call, you can ask to be re-routed to a Missouri helpline, Romont said.
One feature that has been used frequently is the chat feature through Deaf LEAD.
"I was told that there is a pretty large increase in the text and chat," Romont said. "Because that's, you know, a lot of people's preferred way of communicating."
Here's how the chat works:
- Provided a pre-chat survey before connecting with a counselor
- Identify main concern
- Get connected with crisis counselor
- Counselor works to understand you, provide support, and share resources that could be helpful.
The helpline is available 24 hours every day.