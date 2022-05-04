COLUMBIA - The United States is seeing unprecedented numbers of job openings and people quitting their jobs. Many employees are leaving to find better career opportunities and work environments.
A report released on Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows the number of job openings across the U.S. reached a high of 11.5 million in March. The number of people who quit their job also reached a record high of 4.5 million in March.
The report listed professional and business services and construction as the top two departments employees are leaving.
In Missouri, unemployment has slightly decreased, but job openings have increased.
Unemployment was at 3.7% in February and decreased to 3.6% in March. This is 1.2 percentage points lower than the March 2021 rate.
According to the BLS report, Missouri’s unemployment rate has been at or below the national rate for the last five years.
According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC), the number of jobs posted in Missouri increased 59% from February 2021 to February 2022.
Data from MERIC shows online job postings for central Missouri increased from 5,560 in March 2021 to 6,820 in March 2022.
Job openings for the state of Missouri increase by nearly 20,000 positions. In March 2021, there were 68,970 openings, and in March 2022, it was up to 88,430.
Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development's Assistant Commissioner Jessica Duren said job postings are an indicator of demand and opportunities in an area.
The most recent data shows that registered nurses currently have the most online job openings in Missouri compared to February 2021.
“The top industry with the most online job postings was general medical and surgical hospitals, with restaurants and other eating places coming in second,” Duren said.
The report also listed the industries with the most job postings in February 2022 compared to February 2021,
“All top industries showed an increase in postings from February 2021. The largest increases were in Executive, Legislative, & Other General Government Support (600%) and Aerospace Product & Parts Manufacturing (322%).”