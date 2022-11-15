JEFFERSON CITY — Alongside the rest of the United States, Missouri has been experiencing an increase in respiratory disease activity caused by multiple viruses including flu and RSV.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at several Missouri locations through March. A single nasal swab will allow for detection of these three viruses. Patients of all ages can be tested.
A map of locations and the sites’ schedules can be found online, though there are no events currently scheduled in mid-Missouri. Additional sites will continue to be added, DHSS said.
“Although cases overall have not increased in severity, the increased volume has caused a strain on our health care partners,” Dr. George Turabelidze, state epidemiologist with DHSS, said. “Ultimately, we need families to remember how important it is that they stay home when sick. Also, we are fortunate to have vaccines available for flu and COVID-19, and it’s important to stay up to date on these.”
According to DHSS, the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, saw 1,738 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu, compared to 1,280 cases the week before, bringing the statewide total for this season to 4,016 cases.
While RSV is not a reportable condition to DHSS in Missouri, CDC tracks state-level trends that show an increase in RSV detections in Missouri.
Some Missouri hospitals are experiencing strain right now due to this increased viral activity, DHSS said, and they encourage Missourians to only use the emergency room in the event of actual emergencies.